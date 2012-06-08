* Raizen seen exporting 20-30 pct more ethanol to U.S.
* Real-dollar exchange favors ethanol exports to U.S.
* Imports of U.S. corn-based ethanol seen after U.S. summer
SAO PAULO, June 8 Raizen, Brazil's largest
seller of sugar and ethanol, expects ethanol exports to the
United States to grow by 20 to 30 percent this 2012/13 season, a
company executive said in a newspaper interview published on
Friday.
Leonardo Gadotti Filho, vice president of logistics, trading
and distribution, told Valor Economico that 500 million liters
of ethanol exports to the U.S. market had already been
contracted for this year, equivalent to Raizen's total exports
to the United States in 2011.
He said Raizen, a joint venture between Brazil's biggest
sugar and ethanol producer, Cosan, and Royal-Dutch
Shell, would increase shipments to the U.S. market by
20 to 30 percent due to the favorable exchange rate.
"The (stronger) dollar is making the business more
attractive," he said
Brazil will continue to swap Brazilian cane ethanol exports
for U.S. corn-based ethanol imports this year, he added.
Brazilian ethanol gets a premium on the U.S. market because
it is recognised as an advanced biofuel under U.S. renewable
fuel standards.
But with local demand for ethanol far exceeding supply,
Brazil has been importing U.S. corn-based ethanol to help offset
its demand-supply gap.
Imports of U.S. ethanol should pick up in the second half of
the year.
"It will be in the post-summer season, when consumption of
ethanol slows in the United States and prices fall there," he
said. "At the same time, prices rise in Brazil as the harvest of
cane nears its end."
Apart from the slightly larger cane crop this year in
Brazil, Gadotti estimated that mills would shift a little more
cane to ethanol production this year, away from sugar, making
exports of ethanol less likely to hurt local supply.
"There hasn't been an impact on internal supply, since we
export Brazilian ethanol while we import American ethanol. It's
an exchange of volumes," he said.
He also expects shipments of Brazilian industrial ethanol
for use as feedstock in "green" plastic projects in Asia to
increase this year.
He said Raizen's overall shipments could reach 1 billion
liters of ethanol this year. It traded 6-7 billion liters of
ethanol last year, while producing about 1.9 billion liters.
Production and trading volumes are expected to be similar in
2012.
The agriculture ministry's crop supply agency Conab forecast
the current crop that started crushing in April will put out
23.96 billion liters of ethanol, up from 22.86 billion last
year.
Raizen has not responded to a request by Reuters for comment
on the interview by Gadotti in the paper.