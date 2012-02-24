* Govt wants ethanol to account for 50-55 pct gasoline mkt

* Govt to direct funds to the sector through 2015

* Financing intended to stimulate private sector investment

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Brazil's government plans to direct 65 billion reais ($38 billion) in subsidized credit toward the expansion of sugarcane ethanol production through 2015, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

The financing is intended reverse the drop in output of ethanol in Brazil, which fell sharply last year due to poor investment in the sector. The government said it wants the biofuel to accounts for 50-55 percent of the gasoline market.

The funds will be allocated to mills for the expansion and replanting of poorly producing, older cane. They will be also directed to independent growers of cane for replanting and expansion. Credit will be directed to the building of ethanol stockpiles.

Gerardo Fontelles, the secretary of production and agroenergy at the agriculture ministry, said in a statement that the government wants to stimulate private sector investments in the production of ethanol, which have largely dried up over the past few years due to uncertainty in local market conditions.

The government has kept local gasoline prices from rising in line with international oil prices, making the production of hydrous ethanol unprofitable. Hydrous ethanol is used by Brazil's flex-fuel car fleet when it is sufficiently cheap compared with the price of gasoline at the pump.

The cost of production has risen in recent years, causing prices of the biofuel to rise at the pump and prompting Brazilian motorists to switch to gasoline.

The ministry said 8.5 billion reais will go to expanding the planting of the country's cane area by 1.4 million hectares(3.5 million acres), which is expected to eliminate the idle crushing capacity of roughly 120 million tonnes of cane that mills in Brazil now have due to the drop in cane output.

Another 29 billion reais through 2015 will go to reversing the recent trend of falling cane yields by replanting. The average age of cane in Brazil is climbing, which means its productive potential falls.

In anticipation of growing demand for ethanol from the expansion of the country's flex-fuel car fleet, the government will direct 23 billion reais to the planting of an additional 3.8 million hectares of cane area.

And 4.5 billion reais will go to the building of ethanol stockpiles to help keep the price of the biofuel from collapsing during the peak of harvest and rocketing during the interharvest period.

These funds include recently announced subsidized government financing of nearly 10 billion reais directed to these purposes in the sector for 2012. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora in São Paulo and Peter Murphy in Brasilia; Editing by Todd Benson and Marguerita Choy)