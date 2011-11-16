* U.S. ethanol production rose 5,000 bpd to 916,000 bpd

, Nov 16 U.S. ethanol production rose as did stocks in the last week, the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday.

U.S. ethanol production totaled 916,000 barrels per day in the seven days to Nov. 11, up 5,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

Ethanol stocks rose to 17.1 million barrels from 16.4 million barrels over the last week, the EIA said. (Reporting by Carey Gillam;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)