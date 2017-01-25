NEW YORK Jan 25 BNSF Railway Co will start
offering discounts to ethanol shippers this April if they agree
to use new, safer train cars, as it pushes to scrub
puncture-prone ones from its rail lines at a faster pace than
required by U.S. regulations.
The move by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
rail company comes even as ethanol shippers have been slow to
embrace the new train cars mandated by sweeping new regulations
enacted in 2015 after a series of fiery crude oil derailments.
BNSF is offering shippers discounts of $300 per carload if
they use newer model tank cars, called DOT 117s, according to a
shipping notice seen by Reuters. Ethanol shippers are not
required to use those newer cars until 2025, a longer timeline
than given to crude oil shippers.
Ethanol shippers were given more time than crude shippers
because a typical shipment of the biofuel, which is blended into
gasoline, was seen as less dangerous and companies said they
needed more time to overhaul the cars.
A recent decline in rail volumes has given the industry more
flexibility to overhaul its cars.
There were 35,252 tank cars hauling ethanol in September,
and 84 percent, or 29,597, were DOT 111s, according to the
Association of American Railroads. The newer-model DOT 117s
accounted for just 6 percent of the ethanol fleet, AAR data
shows.
"BN (BNSF) is trying to expedite the process of switching
over, (but) it's unclear if it will really work," said Neil
Shah, a trader with Biourja Trading LLC in Houston.
Fuel train derailments pose significant risk to BNSF, which
has a high-deductible insurance policy designed to protect
against catastrophic incidents. Also, derailments leave lines
shut and deliveries delayed, costing money.
There have been at least 16 significant ethanol or crude oil
derailments since 2006, and nearly all involved DOT 111s,
according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Accident investigators have said DOT 111s cars tend to
puncture during derailments, sometimes causing fires. The oil
train that derailed and exploded, leveling part of the Quebec
town of Lac-Megantic and killing 47 people in 2013, was made up
of DOT-111 tank cars.
'BIGGER DISCOUNTS'
Tom Williamson, a railcar broker and owner of Transportation
Consultants, said BNSF's actions have boosted interest from
shippers, who could save $60,000 a month if they make two trips
with 100 cars per train.
"Obviously, clients would like to take advantage of the
discount, said Williamson, adding that some clients have decided
to trade in their DOT 111s early for newer models in exchange
for extending their leases.
He said monthly lease rates for the new rail cars have
increased by $200, to roughly $650 a month, the biggest jump in
some time. DOT 111s are currently leasing at roughly $250 a
month, he said.
"BNSF is telling the market that they are willing to
consider bigger discounts if this doesn't work," Williamson
said.
BNSF declined to comment on the reasons for the move, saying
the shipping notice speaks for itself. No other major U.S.
railroads CSX, Norfolk Southern and Union
Pacific Corp. said they were offering similar discounts.
A spokeswoman for Union Pacific, the largest U.S. railroad,
said the company is currently not offering a broad incentive
program because it recognizes the DOT 117s may not be practical
for all customers.
Scrutiny of DOT 111s grew alongside the growth of crude rail
shipments, which surged due to the lack of pipeline
infrastructure in the Bakken fields of North Dakota before
declining in recent months.
The latest federal figures show crude rail volumes have
dropped to roughly 400,000 barrels per day, while roughly
580,000 bpd of ethanol moves on U.S. rails, EIA data shows.
In 2009, DOT 111 tank cars carrying ethanol derailed and
exploded in Illinois, killing one woman.
