Aug 9 Global pressure on the United States to
relax its ethanol quota mounted on Thursday as the top World
Bank food official said an "immediate, temporary suspension" of
the mandate could help head off another world food crisis.
As the surge in corn prices revives a fierce food versus
fuel debate, José Graziano da Silva, the director-general of
the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization, wrote in the
Financial Times newspaper that competition for a U.S. corn crop
that has been decimated by drought was only going to intensify.
"Much of the reduced crop will be claimed by biofuel
production in line with US federal mandates, leaving even less
for food and feed markets," he wrote in an op-ed just a day
before the U.S. government issues a pivotal crop report that is
expected to show U.S. corn output falling to the smallest in six
years and stockpiles at near record lows.
"An immediate, temporary suspension of that mandate would
give some respite to the market and allow more of the crop to be
channelled towards food and feed uses," he wrote in a
high-profile yet indirect message to Washington.
Under the five-year-old Renewable Fuels Standard (RSF), U.S.
fuel companies are required to ensure that 9 percent of their
gasoline pools are made up of ethanol this year, which means
converting some 40 percent of the corn crop into the biofuel.
Silva joins a growing and diverse chorus of people calling
for an unprecedented waiver or suspension of the RFS. This week
along 25 U.S. Senators urged the Environmental Protection Agency
to adjust the mandate, while the chief executive of grains giant
Cargill said the free market should dictate biofuels use.
Livestock producers, which are forced to bid against ethanol
producers to secure costlier grain for feed, were first to ask
for relief. However, the EPA has yet to receive an official
petition for a waiver, which can only come from a fuel blender
or a state governor, according to the legislation.
Silva said that the world food system had not yet reached a
crisis point, but reiterated warnings against the kind of export
restraints and panic buying that extended the surge in 2008.
"Countries and the UN are better equipped than in 2007-08 to
face high food prices," he said. "However, risks are high and
the wrong responses to the current situation could create it."
WHY, WHY NOT
While RFS program faces growing critics, it also has strong
support from Farm Belt politicians in an election year and has
been a core part of President Obama's "all of the above" energy
plan. Some say suspending it would do little to relax demand.
For one thing the RFS already offers a degree of flexibility
to blenders, who can purchase or borrow bankable credits known
as Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs, if they aren't
able to buy enough physical ethanol to meet their requirements.
For another, experts say refiners would likely continue
buying almost as much ethanol even without the RSF since they
use it as an additive to make the cleaner-burning fuel required
in most of the country.
And waiving the mandate could have several unintended
effects, such as dampening investment in cellulosic and other
advanced biofuels that could cut dependence on food crops for
making fuel, or damage the market for dried distillers' grains,
an ethanol byproduct sold as a livestock feed.
In 2008, Texas Governor Rick Perry petitioned the EPA to cut
the mandate in half for that year. The EPA refused, but in doing
so it made clear that future petitions would have to prove that
the RFS itself was causing severe economic harm and not just
contributing to any such condition.
