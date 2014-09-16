Sept 16 E-Therapeutics Plc :

* Half year loss before tax of 5.3 million stg (six months to 31 July 2014: loss of 3.1 million stg)

* CEO - we will select most promising compounds and expect them to enter preclinical development by end of H2 2015 to enter clinic in 2017

* Forward to reporting results from current ETS2101 trials towards end of current year, expects to move rapidly into phase IB/II trials shortly thereafter