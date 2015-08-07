(Corrects by removing repeated words "on Friday" in second paragraph)

By Andrew Chung

NEW YORK Aug 7 Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc will get a second chance to hold rival surgical instrument maker Covidien Plc liable for allegedly infringing two patents on a specialized ultrasonic scalpel that cuts and seals blood vessels.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Friday a lower court should not have canceled one of Ethicon's patents, and incorrectly ruled that Covidien did not infringe the other. The appeals court, however, upheld a ruling that Covidien did not copy the design of Ethicon's device.

The case was remanded back to the federal court in Cincinnati, Ohio to determine whether Covidien violates either or both of the patents.

Ethicon, a unit of New Jersey's Johnson & Johnson, sued Dublin-based Covidien in 2011, claiming that Covidien's cordless Sonicision dissection system infringed the patents and designs for its Harmonic curved shears and scalpel, used for minimally-invasive and open surgical procedures.

The devices behind the legal dispute have been used by surgeons who prefer all-in-one surgical tools that use ultrasonic energy for vibrating blades at high frequency to cut tissue. The heat generated also coagulates and seals the blood vessels.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black last year dismissed the case against Covidien, ruling that one of Ethicon's patents was invalid because it was too vague to deserve legal protection. Black said Covidien did not infringe another patent.

The appeals court on Friday overturned the ruling on invalidity and said questions remained about whether Covidien's product violates Ethicon's patent.

Black had also invalidated four patents on the design of Ethicon's products. The appeals court reversed that ruling, but said Covidien's scalpel is "plainly dissimilar" and did not copy Ethicon's designs.

The case is Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc et al. v. Covidien, Inc, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 11-cv-871. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Frances Kerry)