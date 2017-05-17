(Repeats to more subscribers)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA May 17 An Ethiopian court has
convicted an opposition politician of encouraging terrorist acts
after he criticised the government's response to protests in
Facebook posts.
Rights group Amnesty International said the case of Yonatan
Tesfaye, a former spokesperson for the opposition Semayawi Party
who was arrested in 2015, was a miscarriage of justice.
Yonatan was charged with "encouragement of terrorism" in May
2016 in relation to comments made on the social media site in
2015 in which he said the government had used excessive force
against protesters.
The charges were brought under a 2009 law that prescribes
jail terms of between 10 and 20 years for anyone convicted of
publishing information that could induce readers to commit acts
of terrorism.
"This is not a crime, yet he now faces up to 20 years in
jail under this draconian and deeply-flawed law," Michelle
Kagari, Amnesty's Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the
Horn and the Great Lakes, said in a statement.
"This ruling is a shameful affront to people's right to
express themselves and further entrenches repression in
Ethiopia."
Yonatan will be sentenced on May 25. His lawyer Shibiru
Belete told Reuters they will lodge an appeal.
Ethiopia's 547-seat parliament does not have a single
opposition politician and opposition groups accuse the
government of constant harassment and intimidation.
The Horn of Africa country declared six months of emergency
rule in October after more than a year of violent protests in
its Oromiya and Amhara regions, where demonstrators say the
government has trampled on their political rights.
The state of emergency has since been extended by four
months.
