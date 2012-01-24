Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia has lifted its suspension of 35 athletes, including double Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele, an athletics official said on Tuesday after imposing a ban last week in a row over a training camp.
The Ethiopian Athletics Federation imposed the measure on Thursday after Bekele, Olympic women's 5,000 and 10,000 metres gold medallist Tirunesh Dibaba and others failed to turn up for preparations ahead of major championships this year, including the London Olympics.
The body summoned over 200 athletes to a training camp two months ago.
"The Ethiopian Athletics Federation lifted the ban last night after a meeting took place between the body's officials, athletes, and their representatives," Federation spokesman Fikru Takele told Reuters.
"They apologised and explained that they missed the gathering due to injury or engagements elsewhere in the world. They have pledged to respect the body's directives from now on."
Olympic men's 5,000 and 10,000 champion Bekele, who has yet to decide if he will compete in London, told Reuters last week it would take him weeks before he returns to training and two to three months before competing again.
Bekele has not raced on the track since 2009 because of injury.
Ethiopia, once dominant over long-distance track events, has struggled with flagging results over the past few years with injury and age catching up with its track stars.
The country's athletics chiefs say they have decided to revamp their preparations after a disappointing performance in last year's world championships in Daegu, South Korea.
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.