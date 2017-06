ADDIS ABABA Jan 17 German nationals were among a group of foreign tourists killed in a remote region of northern Ethiopia late on Monday, a Western diplomat said on Tuesday.

"There are German nationals among those killed, that we have confirmed," the diplomat told Reuters.

Ethiopian state television said the gunmen had crossed into Ethiopia from neighbouring Eritrea but did not say where the attackers hailed from. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Richard Lough)