* Gunmen struck in early hours of Tuesday
* Eleven of group arrive in capital, whisked away
* Ethiopia says abducted foreigners may be in Eritrea
* Eritrea denounces accusations as "pathetic"
(Adds new Ethiopian govt quote)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 18 Gunmen killed five
European tourists and kidnapped two further foreigners and two
Ethiopians in northern Ethiopia's remote Afar region where
separatist rebels have operated, the government said on
Wednesday.
Ethiopian government spokesman Bereket Simon said two
Germans, two Hungarians and an Austrian died in the dawn attack
on Tuesday in an arid area prone to banditry.
On Wednesday afternoon, 11 tired-looking survivors still
dressed in trekking clothing arrived by plane in the capital,
Addis Ababa.
Several hid their faces from the awaiting television
cameras. One was pushed through the airport in a wheelchair, his
knees and arms bruised, before the group was taken away in
diplomatic vehicles.
Ethiopia blamed its neighbour and arch-foe Eritrea for the
attack, saying it had trained and armed the gunmen. Ethiopia
also blamed an Afar rebel movement for kidnapping five
Westerners in the region in 2007.
The incident risked raising tensions in the volatile region,
as Prime Minister Meles Zenawi's government threatened "whatever
action necessary to stop the activities of the Eritrean regime
once and for all" if foreign powers failed to step in.
"The Ethiopian government's tolerance towards a regime that
openly supports terrorist activity is inevitably wearing thinner
by the day," Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It is the first time Addis Ababa has warned of action since
March last year when it accused Asmara of trying to destabilise
Ethiopia by backing rebels, and also supporting Islamist
militants in Somalia.
Eritrea's envoy to the African Union, Girma Asmerom,
rejected Ethiopia's latest allegation. "This is pathetic, an
absolute lie," he told Reuters.
There was confusion over who had been hurt in the attack,
and their nationalities. Addis Ababa initially said a Hungarian
and an Italian had been wounded, but Rome later denied one of
its citizens had been hurt.
Hungarian authorities confirmed one of their nationals was
wounded. Belgium's Foreign Ministry spokesman said a Belgian and
a citizen of another country who lived in Brussels had been
injured and had been taken to a hospital in Mekele, northeastern
Ethiopia's biggest city.
A VERITABLE LAND OF DEATH
Afar has some of the earth's harshest terrains. The highest
average annual temperature ever recorded was in Afar's Danakil
Depression at 34.4 Celsius (94 degrees Fahrenheit) with levels
regularly exceeding 50 celsius in the summer.
Afar province's rock-strewn hills give way to vast deserts
below sea level, and dry river-beds and acacia thorn-trees dot
the landscape. Banditry is widespread in a region once described
by the late British explorer Wilfred Thesiger as a "veritable
land of death".
Foreigners who venture out into the area usually include
researchers, aid workers and about 500 adventure tourists each
year visiting geographical wonders such as the Danakil
Depression, with ancient salt mines and volcanoes.
"The attack occurred at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, in which
Eritrean-trained groups also kidnapped four. Two of them are
foreigners, one is a driver and the other a policeman," Bereket
said.
Ethiopian state media said the victims were part of a
27-member party that included U.S. and Australian citizens.
A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said Berlin was working
with its embassy in Addis Ababa to clarify what had happened.
BITTER ENEMIES
Ethiopia said the four hostages might have been taken across
the frontier into Eritrea.
In 2007, gunmen seized five Europeans and eight local people
in Afar. The Europeans were handed to the Eritrean authorities
less than two weeks later and Britain said Asmara had helped to
secure their release. The eight locals were freed a few weeks
later.
Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a 1998-2000 border war that
killed 70,000 people, and the dispute still festers.
Addis Ababa routinely accuses Asmara of supporting Ethiopian
separatist groups, while Eritrea says the accusations are lies
designed to tarnish its reputation.
"It has become a trend for Ethiopia to fabricate sensational
news against Eritrea whenever the summit is nearing," Girma told
Reuters, referring to an African Union summit which begins in
Addis Ababa next week.
Ethiopia accused Eritrea of plotting to bomb targets and
disrupt an AU meeting in January last year.
(Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Nairobi, Fredrik Dahl
in Vienna, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Ben Deighton in
Brussels; writing by David Clarke and Richard Lough; editing by
David Stamp)