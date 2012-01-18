ADDIS ABABA Jan 18 Four people, including
two foreign tourists were kidnapped by gunmen who killed five
foreigners in Ethiopia's Afar region, a government spokesman
said on Wednesday.
"The attack occurred at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, in which
Eritrean-trained groups also kidnapped four. Two of them are
foreigners, one is a driver and the other a policeman," Bereket
Simon told Reuters.
Eritrea has rejected the accusation that it trained and
armed the gunmen responsible for the attack. Those killed in the
attack include German nationals.
