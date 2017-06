ADDIS ABABA Jan 18 Two Germans, two Hungarians and an Austrian were killed by gunmen in northern Ethiopia while two Germans and two Ethiopians were kidnapped, Ethiopian government spokesman Bereket Simon said on Wednesday.

He said an Italian and a Hungarian were also wounded in the attack on the foreign tourists on Tuesday in the remote Afar region of the country, one of the hottest places on the planet and an area prone to banditry. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by David Clarke)