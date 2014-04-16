ADDIS ABABA, April 16 Gunmen ambushed a bus
carrying dozens of people in western Ethiopia near the Sudanese
border, killing nine and wounding six others, state-run media
said on Wednesday.
There was no claim of responsibility and no group was blamed
for the attack, but Ethiopia says it has thwarted several plots
in recent years by Ethiopian insurgents as well as Somali al
Qaeda-linked al Shabaab Islamist militants.
A handful of rebel groups are waging low-level separatist
insurgencies in Ethiopia, while Ethiopian troops are part of an
offensive against al Shabaab in neighbouring Somalia.
The bus ambush on Tuesday evening - near the $4
billion-Grand Renaissance Dam - was the second attack on public
transportation in the Benishangul Gumuz region in five months.
Four people were killed by a bomb on a minibus in November.
"The bus was targeted while travelling 100 kilometres (62
miles) south of (regional capital) Assosa," a report on
state-owned Ethiopian Television said.
No further details were given, and officials were not
immediately available to comment.
In September, two Somali suicide bombers accidentally blew
themselves up in Addis Ababa while preparing to detonate
explosives among football fans during Ethiopia's World Cup
qualifying match against Nigeria.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Louise Ireland and James
Macharia)