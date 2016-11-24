(Corrects first paragraph to show 24 aircraft include both
vintage planes and support aircraft)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA Nov 24 Aviators detained in
Ethiopia while retracing a historic flight route along the
length of Africa in 24 vintage planes and support aircraft
should be freed in a few days, an Ethiopian aviation official
said on Thursday.
The Vintage Air Rally crew, flying aircraft that include
biplanes built in the 1920s and 1930s, are being held in
Gambela, western Ethiopia, after traversing neighbouring Sudan.
They have already flown from Europe and through Egypt and
plan to end the tour in South Africa. The oldest
plane taking part dates to 1928; the oldest pilot is 72.
"They did not have proper authorisation," Wesenyeleh
Hunegnaw, director-general of the Ethiopian Civil Aviation
Authority, told a news conference in Addis Ababa.
"They are not under arrest. They are safe and will remain in
Ethiopia until the review (of their situation) is concluded," he
said, adding the group had requested permission to overfly
Ethiopia but had not followed rules and had stopped in Gambela
without authorisation.
When asked if that review would be completed within the next
few days, he said: "Of course" but did not give further details.
The rally organisers said in a statement on Facebook on
Wednesday that it was not clear why Ethiopian authorities had
kept the aviators at Gambela airport rather than let them stay
at a hotel where they had made bookings.
"Still detained," the rally organiser, Sam Rutherford, said
in a brief text message to Reuters when asked about their
situation, adding that one member of the group needed "urgent
hospital treatment" but an ambulance request had been refused.
He did not give more details.
The aviators' aim was to cross 10 countries, making 37 stops
in a little more than a month. They had been due to fly to Kenya
after Ethiopia.
The organisers said in Wednesday's statement that the
British Foreign Ministry was aware of the situation.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Mark Heinrich)