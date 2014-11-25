LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Officials from Ethiopia are to meet investors from November 26 ahead of a potential debut Eurobond, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign, rated B1 by Moody's and B by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, will undertake the roadshow across Europe and the US. The meetings are scheduled to end on December 3.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the lead managers.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)