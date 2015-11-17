* Heavy hand of state seen stifling innovation
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Nov 17 In Ethiopia, where state
spending rather than private enterprise has been the driving
force behind double-digit economic growth, tech entrepreneurs
like Araya Lakew feel stuck in the slow lane.
Five years ago, the 34-year-old spotted a niche for a
website matching buyers and sellers of second-hand cars in a
nation where prices often rise even as vehicles age because of
high tariffs on imports.
His website, Mekina.net, receives 316,000 hits a month and
adds 20 cars a day to its sales list but he has struggled to
expand beyond the capital because of poor Internet penetration
and a ropey mobile network run by state monopoly Ethio Telecom.
"We are only touching a tiny surface of the market," Araya
told Reuters. "We try to optimise what we have as there are a
lot of obstacles to growth."
In a nation where the authorities have little tolerance of
criticism, Ethiopian entrepreneurs are reluctant to blame the
government or its agencies for the challenges they face.
But economists say the state's tight grip and a list of
restrictions on where private business and foreigners can invest
risk stifling tech and other start-ups that will be vital for
creating jobs and driving innovation.
"The way things stand, this sector may not survive," said
Markos Lemma, co-founder of iceaddis, a technology hub in Addis
Ababa that supports entrepreneurs. "Ethiopia is leaving out a
huge talent-based opportunity."
Telecoms services are in the hands of the state, while
foreigners are barred from retail and banking. Entrepreneurs
struggle for funds as banks have to invest the equivalent of 27
percent of their loan portfolio in low-yielding state
development bonds, leaving less for private lending.
Araya said private equity firms had shown interest in his
plans. "But they are put off by the regulations," he said.
Ethiopians only need look south to Kenya to see what a more
free-wheeling approach could deliver in a nation where telecoms
firms and Internet providers are in private hands.
Two thirds of Kenya's 45 million people had Internet access
as of March 2015, while in Ethiopia, a nation of more than 95
million, it was just 2.9 percent at the end of 2014, figures
compiled by private firm Internet World Stats showed.
KEEPING A GRIP
In terms of innovation, Kenya's biggest operator, Safaricom
, partly owned by Britain's Vodafone, pioneered
a system in 2007 that allows Kenyans to pay bills or receive
funds on the simplest of mobile phones.
M-Pesa swept across Kenya, where few people have formal bank
accounts, and has been mimicked across Africa.
But in Ethiopia, similar 'mobile money' systems are less
than two years old and cash is still king.
"That is a major issue for us," said Feleg Tsegaye, founder
of Deliver Addis, Ethiopia's first online food delivery service,
adding that mobile payments would make his service more
efficient. "We are currently not at that level yet."
Mobile users complain that even basic telephone coverage is
poor and Internet speeds are sluggish even in the capital,
although Ethio Telecom is rolling out faster services.
But the government shows no sign of easing its grip, citing
economic growth that is on track to exceed 10 percent this year,
one of the fastest in Africa.
It says profits from Ethio Telecom are ploughed back into a
range of infrastructure projects, such as railways. The firm
generated revenues of 21.5 billion birr ($1.03 billion) in
fiscal 2014/15 and gross profit of 14.5 billion birr.
"Profit is not a measure or a yardstick for our decision but
rather its developmental impact," Deputy Prime Minister
Debretsion Gebremichael, who is also Minister of Communications
and Information Technology, told Reuters.
On a continent with poor transport and clogged city streets,
Addis Ababa opened Sub-Saharan Africa's first urban metro system
this year and is building an extensive national rail network.
The government says no private firm would show the same
interest as the state does in providing mobile coverage across
sparsely populated regions of a nation where annual income per
capita is just $550, well below the Sub-Saharan average,
according to World Bank figures.
Economists acknowledge Ethiopia has done more than most in
ensuring remote areas benefit from growth and in turning around
the fortunes of what was almost a failed state three decades ago
after years of "Red Terror" communist purges and famine.
But they say greater openness to private business could
offer efficiencies and, in the case of telecoms, generate more
revenues in taxes and stimulate innovation.
"International experience would suggest that if you were to
open, you would get lower prices, higher quality and better
coverage," said Lars Christian Moller, the World Bank's outgoing
chief economist on Ethiopia. "Then there is the dynamism of
start-ups - that kind of dynamism you might miss out on."
($1 = 20.8425 birr)
