LONDON, Oct 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Millions of
people in Ethiopia are in need of food assistance as the El Nino
climate phenomenon has deepened a severe drought, aid agencies
said on Friday.
The Horn of Africa nation has suffered low and erratic
rainfall during both the spring and summer rainy seasons,
creating food and water shortages.
More than 8 million people in Ethiopia now depend on food
assistance, up from 4.6 million in August, the U.N. Office for
the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said last week,
citing government figures.
The number of severely malnourished children, requiring
special, therapeutic feeding is already higher than any month
during a devastating 2011 drought which affected 13 million
people across the Horn of Africa, according to OCHA.
"In the most impacted regions we have a significant crisis
building," Jill Clements, head of the International Federation
of Red Cross in Ethiopia, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in
a phone interview.
"We can see already that (El Nino) is having a detrimental
effect on the already vulnerable people."
Ethiopia is one of the world's poorest countries, where
rain-fed agriculture is the backbone of the economy, employing
about three-quarters of the population.
The spring 'belg' rains run from February to April, and the
main 'kiremt' rains fall from June to September.
Although the poor spring rains had nothing to do with El
Nino, the summer rains arrived late and were erratic, almost
certainly as a result of the phenomenon, a development expert
said.
El Nino, caused by Pacific Ocean warming, leads to dry
weather in some parts of the world and causes floods in others.
This year the phenomenon is expected to peak between October
and January and could turn into one of the strongest on record.
The last "super El Nino" was in 1997-8.
Clements said that as a result of reduced or delayed
planting there are no crops in some regions of Ethiopia while
water shortages resulted in livestock deaths.
The Ethiopian government has earmarked $192 million for
emergency food and other assistance, diverting money from
projects such as road construction, OCHA said.
But the government and humanitarian agencies have said
Ethiopia needs nearly $600 million in international humanitarian
assistance to deal with the crisis.
"The needs will continue to grow because the rainy seasons
are months away. We're scrambling to find the resources to meet
those needs before the situation deteriorates further," OCHA
spokesman David Del Conte told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by
phone from Ethiopia.
"This problem hit in the fourth quarter of the year when a
great deal of (international) humanitarian resources had been
allocated elsewhere."
Aid agency Oxfam said it had already started trucking water
to people in the southeastern Somali Region of Ethiopia where
wells and boreholes have dried up.
"It's expensive but it's essential," said John Magrath, an
Oxfam researcher.
"There are huge relief needs but there is still time to
provide relief before people lose all of their assets and the
situation slides really catastrophically."
