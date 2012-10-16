* IMF says economy to grow 7 percent
* Meles' tenure plagued by high inflation in last four years
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Oct 16 Ethiopia's economy is
expected to maintain a growth rate of 11 percent in 2012/2013,
newly-appointed premier Hailemariam Desalegn said on Tuesday,
predicting a slump in crippling inflation rates that have
plagued the country in recent years.
"Our economy has grown by a growth rate of over 11 percent
in the past few years and we estimate this rate to be maintained
this fiscal year," he told lawmakers on Tuesday during his first
appearance in parliament as the country's leader.
The International Monetary Fund in June raised its economic
growth forecast for Ethiopia to 7 percent from 5.5 percent owing
to slowing inflation.
Official estimates have tended to be generally higher than
the Washington-based body's growth projections.
Hailemariam was sworn in last month after his long-standing
predecessor Meles Zenawi died from illness in August.
Under Meles, the Horn of Africa nation embarked on ambitious
infrastructure projects to improve its economic competitiveness,
including a multi-billion dollar plan to scale up energy
generation.
Inflation, however, soared during his last four years in
power, peaking at 64 percent in July 2008.
The rate slowed to 19 percent last month from 20.2 percent
in August, helped by a slowdown in the rate of food price rises.
"We have managed to lower inflation by subsidising oil and
wheat. We will work to raise agricultural productivity,
subsidies and savings to reduce the inflation rate to
single-digits this year," Hailemariam said.
The IMF has said tight monetary and fiscal policies have
contributed to declining inflation, through the termination of
central bank financing of the budget and significant sales of
foreign exchange.
The body warned Ethiopia last year that excessive monetary
growth was the principal cause of its rising inflation, while
private bank lending restrictions and a tricky business
environment would slow economic growth.
High coffee earnings in the past few years have also boosted
the economy of Africa's biggest coffee producer, as have rising
gold, oil seed and livestock exports.
Ethiopia is the world's fourth-largest sesame exporter after
China, India and Myanmar.
