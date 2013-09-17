* Ethiopia's revival a tale of Africa Rising
* Nation still overshadowed by charismatic former leader
* Hailemariam cautious on opening state-dominated economy
* Ruling coalition keeps ethnic rifts in check
By Richard Lough and Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Sept 17 When global drinks giant
Diageo bought a brewery in Ethiopia, it paid a premium
for a stake in a barely tapped African market that in the 1980s
had spectacularly failed to feed its own population.
Diageo paid $225 million for state-owned Meta Abo, joining a
list of firms seeking a foothold in Africa's second most
populous nation that was once run by communists and now has an
emerging middle class after a decade of double-digit growth.
"We paid a premium of course and that was a deliberate
decision ... We knew the value of what we were buying," Francis
Agbonlahor, Diageo's managing director at Meta Abo, told Reuters
in a capital that boasts smart highways and new office blocks.
Ethiopia is now sub-Saharan Africa's fifth biggest economy,
leap-frogging next door Kenya and wooing investors from Sweden,
Britain and China, as other emerging markets lose some of their
shine.
Few nations can better tell the story of "Africa Rising",
the narrative of a hopelessly mismanaged and violent continent
now prized for strong growth and, in many cases, the kind of
political stability scarcely imaginable a decade or two ago.
Yet like other African nations, Ethiopia must now work out
how to maintain economic momentum as the U.S. Federal Reserve
starts to turn off the taps of easy money that drove investors
to more adventurous markets, and when China's economy and those
of other emerging powers start to shift down a gear.
That means another tricky transition for Ethiopia, which has
until now relied on the state to run its economy, but which has
seen growth rates slip to 7-8 percent, short of the level needed
for its goal of middle income status by 2025.
"When you are starting from a very low base with a lot of
donor support, it is easy enough to grow in a strong, robust
way," said Razia Khan, head of Africa research for Standard
Chartered bank. "As the economy matures ... it is going to
become a lot more difficult."
DILEMMA
Opening up the economy, as many businesses at home and
abroad want, could draw in new investment but may also loosen
the controls that can be exerted by a government made up of
ethnic and regional parties that has carefully managed
development and kept a lid on rivalries.
That is the dilemma for Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn
and his cabinet, who still work in the shadow of Meles Zenawi,
the rebel-turned-statesman who ruled with an iron grip for two
decades until he died last year. Caution remains the watchword.
"We are not ready now," Foreign Affairs Minister Tedros
Adhanom told Reuters when asked if Ethiopia could open up its
mobile network or banks, prime targets for foreign investors.
Concerns about a deepening rich-poor divide and worries
about changing the tried and tested policies of a charismatic
leader, all weigh in to deter officials from a big shift.
But moving too slowly risks squandering investor enthusiasm
and damaging the prospects of a nation once best known for "Red
Terror" purges under communist rule in the 1970s and its 1980s
famine. For now, at least, it has not deterred investors.
"I was in India recently and the thing that caught me by
surprise (when talking) to foreign investors (was) the country
that kept being mentioned was Ethiopia," said Khan.
Diageo is not alone in seeing the potential. Heineken
of Holland and France's BGI Castel have snapped up
breweries, which were among first state firms to be sold off.
The Ethiopian Investment Agency says Unilever and
Nestle are sniffing around, and South Korea's Samsung
told Reuters it was exploring Ethiopia as a place to
assemble its electronic goods. The two European companies did
not comment.
Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), the world's second biggest fashion
retailer, has put in test orders as the nation seeks to boost
textile exports to $1 billion a year by 2016 from $100 million
last year.
H&M spokeswoman Marie Rosenlind said that, if the tests were
successful, production could start this autumn.
LENDING SUPPORT
With manufacturing accounting for just 4 percent of gross
domestic product, Ethiopia needs such investors to help reduce
its reliance on exports of coffee, horticultural products and
livestock that have driven growth until now. It also remains one
of the world's biggest recipients of aid.
"No other country that I'm aware of, aside from these
resource-rich countries, ... can go to middle-income status with
still 50 percent of GDP on agriculture," Guang Z. Chen, the
World Bank's country director, told Reuters in a June interview.
China could lend support, though this time not in the usual
form of donations that have helped African growth till now.
Chinese shoe exporter Huajian has announced plans to
co-invest $2 billion in an industrial zone outside Addis Ababa
to bolster its Ethiopian exports and create up to 100,000 jobs.
The African Development Bank says a switch by Beijing
towards domestic consumption may boost manufacturing in African
economies like Ethiopia, where labour is cheap and power is a
third of the price in China.
Ethiopia is building a huge dam on the upper reaches of the
Blue Nile, part of plans to export electricity in a few years.
Until now, the most visible signs of growth are in the
capital, where building sites clad in wooden scaffolding have
mushroomed. In the upmarket Bole Medhane Alem suburb, an
emerging middle class is enjoying new luxuries.
A fast-food outlet sells burgers and fries for a just over
$4, more than many Ethiopians earn for several days' work.
"We're not coping with demand," said one employee.
At a nearby coffee house, whose logo mimics Starbucks, hip
youths in low-cut jeans sip frappuccinos and caramel macchiatos.
"The middle class is growing and is really increasing its
purchasing power," said 18-year-old Yohannes, sitting near a
billboard advertising two new residential tower blocks carrying
the slogan: "From shabby to chic. Witness the transformation."
"I WON'T BE ONE OF THEM"
Yet for some, change is not being felt, including those in
the capital's tin-roofed slums.
"You can see it all around you, there are rich people. But I
am not going to be one of them," said Elias Zelalem, a teenager
who earns $1.60 a day shining shoes -- if business is brisk.
Ethiopia's ambition is to achieve middle income status in 12
years time, defined by the World Bank as a per capita income of
$1,430. In 2012, Ethiopia's per capita income was $410.
Yet to do this, Ethiopia's $43 billion economy needs to
repeat the 10.7 percent average annual growth achieved in 2004
to 2011. Some question whether the state's determination to meet
this target is coming at the cost of private business.
"We have to overcome poverty. How fast we should do this,
therein lies the difference (of opinion)," said Zafu Eyessus
Zafu, whose United Insurance Company is a shareholder in a
commercial bank. He wants financial services open to foreigners.
Two thirds of Ethiopia's 8.5 percent growth in 2011/12 was
due to public spending, the World Bank said. Half of spending
needs are raised domestically, leaving little for private firms.
"If we need 50 million birr ($2.7 million) from the bank we
may get 20-25 million," said a truck importer who identified
himself as Taye, wary of using his full name in a nation where
the state has long kept a tight lid on dissent and criticism.
"For foreign currency it is impossible. We can apply to the
bank and wait a month or more," he added.
PROVEN POLICY
The credit crunch is deepened by a state-imposed requirement
that each time a bank lends cash it must loan an additional 27
percent of the loan's value to the government in the form of a
low-interest Treasury bond to help fund development projects.
But the government shows no change of tack. Reining in the
state would challenge the vision of Meles, whose portrait still
hangs in government offices.
"There is no need to look for policy changes at this time,"
deputy premier Muktar Kedir told Reuters earlier this year.
"We are of the mind that we have to fully implement the
policy that has already proven itself successful," he said.
A policy shift could open rifts along ethnic lines in the
coalition made up of four main regional parties. There is little
room for anyone who might challenge the status quo.
Without the force of personality or reputation of his
predecessor, Hailemariam has shown no sign he has the political
will or clout to veer from Meles' path.
That may mean Ethiopia has to be content with slower growth
and investors will need patience.
"Ethiopia is missing out in several respects," said Standard
Chartered's Khan. "But there is this very cautious policy."