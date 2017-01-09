ADDIS ABABA Jan 9 Ethiopia aims to offer
foreign firms stakes in some state-owned companies to help
modernise the businesses, the prime minister said on Monday,
signalling a shift from the nation's heavy dependence on state
investment to drive growth.
The move would include offering a stake in state-owned
Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise, Prime
Minister Hailemariam Desalegn told a news conference, without
naming other firms or giving the size of any stakes on offer.
It was not immediately clear if the initiative would mean
opening up the state-run telecommunications sector or banks,
which are either owned by the government or private Ethiopian
investors. Foreigners have eyed those sectors in particular.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by
Ralph Boulton)