By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Dec 16 Ethiopia plans to expand
industry, sugar factories and power production using proceeds
from its oversubscribed debut Eurobond that raised $1 billion,
the finance minister said on Tuesday.
Ethiopia is the latest African state to receive a strong
response on its first foray into the international debt markets.
Investors have been eyeing Africa's sturdy growth rates and
Ethiopia's economy is now expanding by about 9 percent a year.
"This amount will be spent on industry zones planned for
construction across the country soon. They will attract
investment and generate foreign currency," Finance Minister
Sufian Ahmed told reporters.
Offering cheap labour and power supply, as well as improving
transport and other infrastructure, Ethiopia aims to be a hub
for textiles and other industries by attracting investors who
are moving some manufacturing plants from China and other Asian
markets, where costs are rising.
Ethiopia's government is setting up a new industrial park
and expanding another at a total cost of $250 million as part of
efforts to shift away from farming.
Another three manufacturing hubs are planned across the
country in the next decade, including a Special Economic Zone in
the eastern town of Dire Dawa of 3,000 to 20,000 hectares.
Plagued by power cuts, Ethiopia's bid to becoming a hub for
manufacturing will depend on raising power production. The
country plans to boost generating capacity to 10,000 megawatts
from 2,000 MW now within three to five years.
Much of the additional power would be generated from the
6,000 MW Grand Renaissance Dam under construction on the Nile.
Sufian said some of the proceeds from the Eurobond will be
used to construct transmission lines connecting Ethiopia with
Djibouti, as well as building two sugar factories in the
country's eastern and southern regions.
Despite strong growth, Ethiopia has limited hard currency
earnings, making its debt-servicing capacity weaker than some
African states. Analysts believe it will also be more difficult
for Ethiopia to build foreign reserves, which now cover little
more than two months of imports.
(Editing by James Macharia and Dominic Evans)