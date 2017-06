ADDIS ABABA Oct 16 Ethiopia's newly appointed prime minister said on Tuesday the Horn of Africa country's economy would grow by 11 percent in the 2012/2013 fiscal year.

"Our economy has grown by a growth rate of over 11 percent in the past few years and we estimate this rate to be maintained this fiscal year," Hailemariam Desalegn told lawmakers in his first appearance in parliament.

