ADDIS ABABA Nov 6 Ethiopia's economy is
expected to grow 7.5 percent over the next two fiscal years from
8.5 percent in 2011/12 and inflation is expected to remain in
single digits, the International Monetary Fund said on
Wednesday.
"However, without policy adjustments to address the large
consolidated public sector, fiscal deficit and structural
bottlenecks, economic growth is projected to taper off in
subsequent years," Jan Mikkelson, the IMF's representative in
Ethiopia told reporters.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by George Obulutsa)