(Adds Sudanese comments, last three paragraphs)
By Shadia Nasralla
CAIRO, June 9 Egypt's foreign minister, vowing
not to give up "a single drop of water from the Nile", said on
Sunday he would go to Addis Ababa to discuss a giant dam that
Ethiopia has begun building in defiance of Cairo's objections.
Speaking to Egypt's state news agency MENA two days after
the Ethiopian government flatly rejected a request from Cairo to
halt the project, Mohamed Kamel Amr said Egyptians view any
obstacle to the river's flow as a threat to national survival.
"No Nile - no Egypt," he said, highlighting the pressure on
the Egyptian government, whose popularity is wilting in the face
of economic troubles, to prevent the hydro power plant cutting
already stretched water supplies for its 84 million people.
Last week, Ethiopia summoned the Egyptian ambassador after
politicians in Cairo were shown on television suggesting
military action or supporting Ethiopian rebels - a mark of the
threat felt in Cairo from the plan to dam the Blue Nile, the
tributary that supplies the bulk of water downstream in Egypt.
"Egypt won't give up on a single drop of water from the Nile
or any part of what arrives into Egypt from this water in terms
of quantity and quality," Amr told MENA, noting that Egypt has
little rain and is effectively desert without its great river.
Speaking at a news conference, he declined to detail the
action Egypt might take next but noted Ethiopian assurances that
Africa's biggest hydro station would not cut water supplies.
"We have a plan for action, which will start soon," Amr
said. "We'll talk to Ethiopia and we'll see what comes of it.
"Ethiopia has said it will not harm Egypt, not even by a
litre of water. We are looking at ... this being implemented."
Countries that share the Nile have long argued over the use
of its waters, repeatedly raising fears that the disputes could
eventually boil over into war. Egypt, struggling with a shortage
of cash and bitter internal political divisions following a 2011
revolution, called on Ethiopia to stop work after engineers
began diverting the course of the Blue Nile late last month.
In Addis Ababa, a government spokesman called that request a
"non-starter" and dismissed threats from Cairo of "sabotage" and
"destabilisation", saying attempts by Egypt under its previous
military rulers to undermine Ethiopian leaders had failed.
The possible downstream effects of the $4.7-billion Grand
Renaissance Dam, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border
with Sudan, have been disputed and full details are unclear.
While letting water through such dams - of which Egypt,
Sudan and Ethiopia already have several - may not reduce its
flow greatly, the filling of the reservoir behind any new dam
means cutting the river's flow for a time. Evaporation from
reservoirs can also permanently reduce water flowing downstream.
Now 21 percent complete, the new dam on the Blue Nile will
eventually have capacity of 6,000 megawatts and is central to
Ethiopia's plans to become Africa's leading exporter of power.
Sudan, which borders Egypt and Ethiopia and also gets much
of its water from the Nile, said it supported the project.
"The Grand Renaissance Dam brings many benefits and
blessings for us," Information Minister Ahmed Belal Osman told
reporters in Khartoum.
He gave no details, but Sudanese officials have said the dam
will enable Ethiopia to export power to Sudan, a country with
frequent outages and one of its closest allies in Africa.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald, Tom Pfeiffer and Kevin Liffey)