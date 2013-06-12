* Ethiopia, Egypt seek diplomatic solution to dam row
* Dispute has raised tensions between countries
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, June 12 Egyptian Foreign Minister
Mohamed Kamel Amr is expected to travel to Addis Ababa on Sunday
for talks on a giant dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile, as
the countries seek a diplomatic solution to an increasingly
heated dispute.
But Ethiopia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the
country had no intention of suspending construction of what
would be the biggest hydro electric plant on the continent, a
project Egypt says could cost it vital water supplies.
Tensions have risen this week between two of Africa's most
populous nations, after President Mohamed Mursi said Egypt did
not want "war" but would keep "all options open" to avoid losing
any water.
Some Egyptian politicians were also caught on camera last
week talking of air strikes or backing Ethiopian rebels after
the start of major new work on the $4.7 billion Grand
Renaissance Dam took Cairo by surprise.
Ethiopia has dismissed talk of military action as
"psychological warfare".
"The minister of foreign affairs (of Egypt) probably will be
arriving on the 16th of this month," Dina Mufti, spokesman at
Ethiopia's foreign affairs ministry, told reporters.
"This is in the spirit of Ethiopian interest - Ethiopia has
always been open and we've always been interested in
discussions," he said, speaking in English.
Dina added "in the strongest possible terms" that Ethiopia
would not accept any proposal to halt or delay construction.
The African Union urged both sides to hold talks to resolve
the row.
"It would be important to just have discussions that are
open, that look at how we can have a win-win situation in a new
context, not in the context of the colonial powers, but in the
context of pan-Africanism and African renaissance," the bloc's
chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told a news conference.
Egypt's previous military rulers had contingency plans to
attack Ethiopian dams that might disrupt the flow of the Nile.
Egypt, whose 84 million people use almost all of the Nile's
supply that reaches them to meet their needs, cites colonial-era
treaties guaranteeing it the lion's share of the water.
Ethiopia and other upstream neighbours, like Kenya, Uganda
and Sudan, say those claims are outdated.
Officials in Addis Ababa say a technical analysis compiled
by experts from Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt assures downstream
nations that the dam being built by an Italian firm will not
have a negative impact on the river's water levels.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mike
Collett-White)