* Ethiopia says will not halt construction of new dam
* Egypt fears reduced water supply for its large population
* Addis Ababa plays down talk of "war" over Nile waters
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, June 13 Ethiopia's parliament
unanimously ratified on Thursday a treaty that strips Egypt of
its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters, raising
the political temperature in a dispute between Cairo and Addis
Ababa over the construction of a dam.
The parliament's move follows days of irate exchanges
between two of Africa's most populous nations over Ethiopia's
new hydroelectric plant, which Egypt fears will reduce a water
supply vital for its 84 million people.
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said on Monday he did not
want "war" but would keep "all options open", prompting Ethiopia
to say it was ready to defend its $4.7 billion Great Renaissance
Dam near the border with Sudan.
Six Nile basin countries including Ethiopia have signed a
deal effectively stripping Cairo of its veto, which is based in
colonial-era treaties, over dam projects on the Nile, source of
nearly all Egypt's water.
Ethiopia's late leader Meles Zenawi had delayed
parliamentary ratification until Egypt elected a new government.
"Most of the upstream countries have approved it through
their parliaments. We delayed it as a gesture of goodwill to the
people of Egypt until a formal elected government was in place,"
Ethiopian government spokesman Bereket Simon told Reuters.
"We have a principled stance on the construction of dams. We
are determined to see our projects brought to completion."
Another government spokesman, Shimeles Kemal, said
Ethiopia's 547-seat legislature had voted to "incorporate the
treaty into domestic law".
DIPLOMACY
Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr is expected to
travel to Addis Ababa on Sunday for talks about the dam, though
Ethiopia's foreign ministry has said there can be no question of
suspending construction.
An Ethiopian foreign ministry spokesman has said the talks
with Egypt are "in the spirit of Ethiopian interests".
The African Union has urged both sides to hold talks to
resolve the row.
Under a 1929 pact, Egypt is entitled to 55.5 billion cubic
metres a year of the Nile's flow of around 84 billion cubic
metres.
But, along with other upstream neighbours such as Kenya and
Sudan, Ethiopia argues that this pact is outdated. Ethiopia has
also dismissed the talk of military action as "psychological
warfare".
Officials in Addis Ababa say a technical analysis compiled
by experts from Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt provides assurances to
downstream nations that the dam being built by an Italian firm
will not have a negative impact on the river's water levels.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho, editing by Gareth Jones)