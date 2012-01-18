* Five foreign tourists killed on Monday
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 18 Eritrea has rejected
Ethiopia's accusations that it trained and armed gunmen who
attacked a group of foreign tourists in Ethiopia's Afar region
this week, its envoy to the African Union said on Wednesday.
German nationals were among five foreigners killed in the
incident late on Monday, Western envoys said. Other tourists
were receiving treatment for serious wounds sustained in the
attack. One escaped unharmed.
An Ethiopian government official told Reuters on Tuesday
that the assailants were members of a group "armed and trained"
by the Eritrean government.
"This is pathetic, an absolute lie. Eritrea has nothing to
do with any of these movements," said Girma Asmerom, Eritrea's
envoy to the African Union.
Ethiopian officials say the victims were mostly European
nationals, but have not given further details.
A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said Berlin was working
with the German embassy in Addis Ababa to clarify exactly what
had happened.
Afar is a barren and hot corner in the Horn of Africa
country, and home to one of the earth's harshest terrains.
The province's rock-strewn hills give way to vast deserts
below sea level, and dry river-beds and acacia thorn-trees dot
the landscape. Banditry is widespread.
Foreigners who venture out into the area usually include
researchers, aid workers and adventure tourists visiting
geographical wonders like the Danakil Depression, one of the
hottest places on earth with ancient salt mines and volcanoes.
A German media report said the group of tourists had been
close to the Erta Ale volcano, one of Ethiopia's most active.
Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a 1998-2000 border war that
killed some 70,000 people, and the dispute still festers.
Addis Ababa routinely accuses Asmara of supporting Ethiopian
separatist groups, and blamed an Afar rebel movement for the
kidnapping of five Westerners in the region in 2007.
"It has become a trend for Ethiopia to fabricate sensational
news against Eritrea whenever the summit is nearing," Girma told
Reuters.
The Eritrean envoy was referring to an earlier accusation
that Asmara plotted to bomb targets and disrupt an African Union
meeting in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in January 2011.
