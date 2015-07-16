ADDIS ABABA, July 16 The European Investment
Bank (EIB) opened an office on Thursday in Ethiopia, where the
economy is expected to grow by 10 percent this year and whose
capital hosts the African Union headquarters and some regional
U.N. offices.
The bank will lend to water, energy and other state-run
projects, as well as to the private sector in a country whose 96
million people mostly rely on agriculture and who suffered
communist purges in the 1970s and famine in the 1980s.
Ethiopia is trying to expand its modest industrial base and
has been investing heavily in new roads, railways and
hydro-electric power plants to draw in investors, although
foreigners are banned from owning telecoms, banking and retail
companies.
Heavy state spending has succeeded in driving growth but
risks squeezing out private businesses needed to create jobs in
the longer term, economists say.
Pim van Ballekom, Vice President for Sub-Saharan Africa at
the EU member state-owned EIB, said in a statement that the
office would also manage relations with the AU commission and
other international organisations based in Addis Ababa.
Other banking institutions with representative offices in
Addis Ababa include Standard Bank of South Africa, Germany's
Commerzbank, pan-African lender Ecobank, Export-Import Bank of
India, National Bank of Egypt and Bank of Africa.
