(Corrects to say conviction made late Monday not Tuesday)
ADDIS ABABA, March 17 An Ethiopian Airlines
pilot has been convicted in absentia of hijacking his own plane
and flying it to Geneva, 13 months after he surrendered to
police there and sought asylum.
The high court in Addis Ababa issued its ruling on Monday
and said it would sentence Hailemedhin Abera Tegegn on Friday.
If he ever returns to his home country he could face up to 20
years in jail.
Hailemedhin, second-in-command on the Feb. 17, 2014 flight
to Rome, took control of the aircraft when the main pilot left
the cockpit for a toilet break, Swiss police said.
He then sent a coded signal announcing he had hijacked his
own plane.
With the jet on the tarmac, an unarmed Hailemedhin scrambled
down an emergency rope and surrendered to police without harming
the 193 passengers on board the Boeing aircraft, 139 of them
Italians, 11 Americans and four French.
Swiss police have said Hailemedhin asked for asylum because
he did not feel safe in Ethiopia.
Opposition politicians and rights campaigners often accuse
the government of stifling dissent, a charge dismissed by the
government.
Authorities say there have been growing numbers of people
from north and east Africa travelling to Europe to flee poverty
and conflicts -- though Hailemedhin left behind a well-paid job
on the flagship airline in one of Africa's fastest-growing
economies.
Ethiopian officials said at the time Addis Ababa may ask for
his extradition.
There were no details on his current whereabouts.
