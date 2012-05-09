* Firm has leased 100,000 hectares in Ethiopia
* PM says 4 mln hectares available for foreign investors
* Rights groups criticise deals
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, May 9 Indian-listed Karuturi
Global, which has leased land in Ethiopia for commercial
farming, plans to export cereals, sugar and edible oil to South
Sudan and Kenya upon completing cultivation in 2014, its
director said on Wednesday.
The Horn of Africa country has earmarked some four million
hectares of land for firms seeking to invest in agriculture,
often around remote and sparsely-populated regions in its west.
Karuturi Global is among 32 firms that have snapped up land
in the vast country, and is farming rice and cereals on its
100,000 hectares plot in Gambella province.
Managing Director Sai Ramakrishna Karaturi told Reuters the
firm has so far completed cultivation of 15,000 hectares, and
plans to complete 20,000 hectares of cereals and 15,000 hectares
of sugar cane by next year.
"When we are done by 2014 we will have a million tonnes of
cereals, 100,000 tonnes of edible oil and 200,000 tonnes of
sugar," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a World Economic
Forum gathering in Addis Ababa.
"Everything is for Ethiopia, but we will also export to
South Sudan and Kenya," Karuturi said.
Official data shows annual land rental rates for foreign
firms ranged from $12.8 per hectare to just $1.15, one of the
cheapest in the world.
Apart from Karuturi, others investors include Indian firms
Shapoorji with 50,000 hectares and BHO with 27,000 hectares,
Saudi Star Agricultural Development with 10,000 hectares and
China's Huana Dafengyuan Agriculture with 25,000 hectares.
CRITICISM
The massive offering of land in one of the world's poorest
nations - and in other countries across Africa including Sudan
and Madagascar - has attracted intense scrutiny and criticism
from rights groups.
The Oakland Institute, a U.S.-based research group, says
land deals in Ethiopia lack transparency, hurt the environment,
and have led to the forced resettlement of thousands.
Yet, Prime Minister Meles Zenawi told the Ethiopia
Investment Summit on Wednesday, his country's leasing of
fertile, unutilised land is part of a two-pronged approach which
will also see millions of small-scale farmers, the mainstay of
the economy, helped to modernise and improve their productivity.
He said the resettlement was largely of pastoral communities
in the east of the country, a long way from where the bulk of
the arable land is being leased out for large-scale projects.
He said only 300,000 hectares had been leased so far, and
that there was plenty of scope for more investment as long as
firms fulfilled environmental and local employment requirements,
had viable business plans and did not let the land lie idle.
"While we welcome private sector investment in agriculture,
whether it is intensive farming, horticulture, floriculture, or
the large-scale estate type ... there are requirements that have
to be fulfilled," Meles said.
"That is perhaps one of the reasons why we have not yet
succeeded in allocating more than 10 percent of the land that is
currently available for investment."
Ethiopia announced last month that it planned to improve
infrastructure and access to farmland and charge a premium to
investors.
(Additional reporting and editing by David Clarke)