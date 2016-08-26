LONDON, Aug 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Ethiopian
government has given a public assurance that the Olympic
marathon silver medalist, Feyisa Lilesa, would be safe if he
returns to Ethiopia, following his protest against the treatment
of his Oromo people as he crossed the finish line.
Lilesa crossed his arms above his head in an "X", a sign
widely used as a symbol of Oromo resistance. The champion runner
did not return home after the Olympics, fearing for his safety
even though the government said he would not be punished.
"He is always welcome," Ethiopia's communications minister,
Getachew Reda, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding that
Lilesa is an "Ethiopian hero".
"He was selected among many in the field not because he held
one political opinion or another, but because he was a great, if
not one of the greatest athletes in the field. As you would
agree with me, he delivered and delivered big."
In an email to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the minister
said: "He is our hero. That's good enough a reason for him to
want to come home. I don't think he needs my assurance or that
of the prime minister or any such. He is more than welcome back
home."
In a Skype interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation
from Rio on Thursday, Lilesa said he feared his life would be at
risk if he returned and did not trust assurances he would be
safe.
"They kill and they don't tell the world they kill, they
jail and they don't tell anybody, so how can I believe that?" he
said.
Lilesa said he had not been contacted directly by any
government official but believed that he could not return home
once he had made his protest gesture.
"I knew] I would be jailed or killed if not, I would [never
be allowed] out of that country and allowed to participate in
any international competition or race at all. I am quite sure
those things would happen to me."
The 26-year-old runner said he had been given temporary
leave to stay by the Brazilian authorities but had not decided
yet where he was going to seek asylum.
The Oromiya region, home to more than 25 million ethnic
Oromos, has been riven by unrest for months over land rights and
allegations of human rights violations.
Demonstrations began last year against a government plan to
allocate farmland to the capital Addis Ababa for development,
potentially displacing many farmers. Protesters were quickly and
violently suppressed by security forces, according to activists
and witnesses.
Unrest spread to other parts of the country and human rights
organizations estimate that as many as 500 demonstrators have
been killed over the past nine months.
The government disputes the death toll and says the protests
are being staged illegally, stoked by rebel groups and
overseas-based dissidents.
