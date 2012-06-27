* Third verdict against journalists in six months
* Addis Ababa says group conspired with rebels
* Rights groups slam conviction
ADDIS ABABA, June 27 Twenty-four Ethiopians,
including a prominent journalist and blogger, were convicted on
Wednesday of conspiring with rebels to overthrow the government,
the third case in six months involving a member of the media.
Prosecutors said they would not demand the death penalty and
called for jail sentences from five years to life for the group.
Media rights groups have accused Addis Ababa of using
national security concerns as an excuse to clamp down on
opposition figures and journalists, a charge dismissed by the
government.
Both the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
and Amnesty International criticised the convictions.
"This is a dark day for justice in Ethiopia, where freedom
of expression is being systematically destroyed by a government
targeting any dissenting voice," said Amnesty International's
Ethiopia researcher Claire Beston.
Journalist and blogger Eskinder Nega was arrested last year
and accused of trying to incite violence with a series of online
articles, alongside other charges.
Along with the 23 other named individuals, he was also
accused of belonging to Ginbot 7, a group branded a "terrorist"
organisation by the Ethiopian government.
The 24 were charged last year, most of them in absentia,
with six counts including conspiracy to dismantle the
constitutional order, recruitment and training for terror acts
and aiding Ethiopia's arch-foe Eritrea and a rebel group to
disrupt security.
Only Nega and seven other defendants were in court on
Wednesday when judge Endeshaw Adane dismissed charges of
espionage and participation in terror acts. The rest were abroad
and convicted in absentia.
Adane said the defendants' main aim was to spark an "Arab
Spring"-style revolt in the country.
"Under the guise of freedom of speech and gathering, the
suspects attempted to incite violence and overthrow the
constitutional order," he said before delivering the verdict.
The trial resumes on July 13, when sentences are expected.
Two journalists were each jailed for 14 years on similar
charges in February, two months after two Swedish newsmen were
imprisoned with 11 years for entering the country illegally and
aiding a rebel group.
Critics point to an anti-terrorism law passed after several
explosions in 2009 that states that anyone caught publishing
information that could induce readers into acts of terrorism
could be jailed for between 10 to 20 years.
More than 10 journalists have been charged under the law,
according to CPJ. The group says Ethiopia is close to replacing
Eritrea as the African country with the highest number of
journalists behind bars.
Addis Ababa insists its arrests of journalists has nothing
to do with their reporting or political affiliations.
Rights groups have said more than 150 opposition politicians
and supporters have been detained since last year on
terrorism-related charges.
