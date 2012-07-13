ADDIS ABABA, July 13 An Ethiopian court on
Friday sentenced a prominent blogger to 18 years in jail and
five other exiled journalists to prison terms ranging from eight
years to life behind bars for conspiring with rebels to topple
the government, the presiding judge said.
Dissident writer Eskinder Nega was one of 24 Ethiopians who
were convicted last month of conspiring with rebels to overthrow
the government. It was the third case in six months involving
members of the media.
"The court has given due considerations to the charges and
the sentences are appropriate," Judge Endeshaw Adane said.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by George Obulutsa)