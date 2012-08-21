BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings acquires Crosman Corporation
* Says acquisition was completed for a purchase price of approximately $152 million
BRUSSELS Aug 21 Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi died on Monday night in Brussels, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Tuesday.
"He passed away during the night here in Brussels," European Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told a regular news briefing.
The Ethiopian government said earlier on Tuesday that Zenawi, 57, had died while being treated abroad for an undisclosed illness, but would not say in which country.
It was not immediately clear which hospital in Brussels was treating him when he died.
* Adaptimmune announces an oral presentation on data from NY-ESO study in Synovial Sarcoma and four trials in progress posters at the American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting