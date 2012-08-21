* Meles was being treated for illness in Brussels
* Western ally in war against militant Islam
* Spurred economic growth but intolerant of dissent
* Deputy PM takes over as acting prime minister
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Aug 21 Thousands of Ethiopians
descended on the centre of the capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday to
mourn Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, their firm-handed ruler of
more than two decades, whose body was flown home after his death
in a Brussels hospital at 57.
Supporters mourned him as the saviour of a long-suffering
nation and Washington praised its ally, but opponents hailed the
death of an autocrat one group described as a "genocidal
tyrant". Traffic was congested from the airport to his
residence, where his body was to be put on display.
Meles, whose death ended months of rumour that he was
gravely ill, had seized power 21 years ago from a military junta
that had become notorious around the world for policies that
contributed to mass starvation.
A former guerrilla leader turned economic reformer, he had
presided in recent years over some of the fastest growth rates
in Africa. But Ethiopia still remains one of the poorest
countries on earth, and his opponents say his suppression of
dissent held the country back.
In recent years he had become a close ally of the United
States in fighting Islamic militants in East Africa, especially
in neighbouring Somalia, which he twice invaded. The White House
mourned his "untimely loss".
Deputy Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn will be sworn in
as acting prime minister by parliament and the ruling party will
meet to choose a successor but no date has been set.
Secretive to the end, Meles left it to officials of the
European Union to disclose that he was being treated in the
Belgian capital when he succumbed to an unspecified illness.
Government spokesman Bereket Simon said only that he had been
ailing for a year and died after being rushed to intensive care.
Since taking power in 1991 from Mengistu Haile Mariam's
military junta, Meles became one of the central political
figures on the continent.
Along with Uganda's Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda's Paul
Kagame, he formed part of a generation of ex-guerrillas that
came to power in the 1980s and 1990s after horrific ethnic civil
wars, and brought economic improvements and relative peace that
they said justified ruling with a firm hand.
"The death of Prime Minister Meles has robbed Africa of one
of its greatest sons," the African Union, which is headquartered
in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, said in a statement.
Rights groups criticised him for cracking down hard on
dissent but the West generally turned a blind eye to the
repression, reluctant to pick a fight with a partner in the
fight against al Qaeda-linked groups in Africa.
U.S. President Barack Obama offered condolences, praising
Meles's commitment to the poor and calling it an "untimely loss"
for Ethiopia; British Prime Minister David Cameron described
Meles as an "inspirational spokesman for Africa".
An EU source said he had been a patient at the Saint-Luc
University Hospital in Brussels.
His deputy Hailemariam said they had spoken only recently:
"He was recovering well, even taking part in light sporting
activities. We were often in touch while he was recovering and
we were optimistic that he would go on towards a full recovery,"
he said. "Meles was one of a kind. It is very difficult to
replace a man of his stature."
In Brussels, a cortege accompanied by police outriders left
a hotel next to the hospital, and took his casket to a private
Belgian airstrip. Belgian military officials and police were
there as it was loaded onto an Ethiopian Airlines jet.
Hours later in Addis Ababa, the coffin was carried out of
the aircraft, draped in the green, gold and red national flag.
On the tarmac, a sister of Meles wept. "My brother loved
this country. He deserved better," she said, a black scarf
covering her tearful eyes.
Outside the airport's terminal, thousands of well-wishers
huddled in the rain to pay their respects. Some carried placards
reading: "Meles, your legacy will never die."
Meles presided over a seven-year run of double-digit
economic growth, advocating a mixture of heavy state spending
and private investment.
He was widely applauded for ploughing money into
infrastructure but criticised by some for selling off swathes of
land to foreigners. Many Ethiopians complain that his close
business ties with China did not translate into more jobs.
International rights groups criticised Meles's handling of
dissent. He rounded up numerous opposition leaders after a
disputed 2005 election, and several opponents and journalists
have been arrested under a 2009 anti-terrorism law.
Late last year, two Swedish journalists were jailed for 11
years for promoting the activities of a rebel group and entering
Ethiopia illegally.
"Today is a day of joy for most Ethiopians and all freedom
loving people around the world," opposition website Ethiopian
Review said, describing Meles as a "genocidal tyrant".
CONFLICTS
Somalia's al Shabaab militants, who encountered Ethiopian
troops twice under Meles' tenure, in 2006-2009 and again from
December last year, were jubilant: "He led the African leaders
who had fingers in Somalia for two decades, but all in vain,"
said al Shabaab spokesman Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage.
Government spokesman Bereket said Ethiopia was stable and
would continue on the path charted by Meles. The ruling party,
the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front, will
select his successor.
Negasso Gidada, who was president during Meles's tenure and
now chairman of the opposition movement Unity for Democracy and
Justice, said he hoped the transition would be peaceful.
"We urge the EPRDF to change for the good the political,
democratic and human rights situation in the country," he said,
referring to the ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary
Democratic Front.
The U.S. State Department said it believed the transfer of
power in Addis Ababa was under way and it did not anticipate any
major policy changes from Meles' successor on the key issue of
regional security.
"For internal security reasons, there will be a continuing
focus on Somalia and I do not foresee any significant change
towards Eritrea," said David Shinn, a former U.S. ambassador to
Ethiopia.
Meles's rise to power coincided with Eritrea gaining
independence from Ethiopia, and through much of Meles's rule the
two countries were foes. They fought an all-out war from
1998-2000, and the border remains disputed, with each accusing
the other of supporting rebel groups.
"What will happen to this problem, we leave to the incoming
government of Ethiopia," Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Salih
Mohammed said in South Africa, describing Meles as having been
"instrumental" in the crisis.
Former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan said Meles's death
heralded a challenging time for Ethiopia.
"I ardently hope that the transition period will be smooth
and peaceful and that Ethiopia sees leadership that reflects the
aspirations of its people and realises the potential of this
extraordinary country," Annan said in a statement.
State television said details of Meles's state funeral would
be announced soon.
Acting Prime Minister Hailemariam, 47, was an adviser to
Meles in 2006 before being picked as his deputy in 2010. He had
also replaced Meles as chair of a number of parliamentary
committees in the past few years, a sign that he was being
groomed for the post, diplomats say.