* Rose from bush war fighter to towering political figure
* Oversaw Ethiopia's economic transformation
* Key Western ally in volatile Horn of Africa region
* Rights groups, opposition criticised strong leadership
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Aug 21 Meles Zenawi had just
started speaking during a G8 summit in Washington last May when
a heckler shouted out: "You are a dictator. You have committed
crimes against humanity."
At an event that underlined the Ethiopian prime minister's
standing as a friend of the West and economic reformer, the
interruption highlighted the opposing view of a leader who to
his enemies was an intolerant strongman with blood on his hands.
Silenced for a moment, Meles looked down and glowered.
A towering figure in Africa's political landscape, Meles
died late on Monday in an overseas hospital. He was 57.
Inscrutable to the last, the television announcement said he
had succumbed to an unspecified infection following an
undisclosed illness. It did not say where he had died.
He was born Legesse Zenawi in 1955 in Adwa, the site of
Ethiopia's celebrated victory against Italian colonial invaders
in 1896. As his political convictions took shape, he took the
nom-de-guerre Meles as a tribute to Meles Tekle, a young
activist killed by the government.
By the time communist junta leader Mengistu Haile Mariam
launched his Red Terror purge in 1977, Meles had long since
ditched his medical studies and was fighting in the bush.
He cut a romantic figure as a leading light in the
disciplined, almost ascetic, Tigrayan People's Liberation Front
(TPLF) guerilla movement as it launched raids on government
forces from mountain hideouts.
Deep in the bush, the revolutionary won converts among
visiting foreign journalists and dignitaries, briefing them on
his plans to resolve the tensions plaguing the country's ethnic
groups and reform its ancient farming system.
His mix of urbane, under-stated charm and steely resolve
learned on the front line stayed with him.
Aligned with other groups in the Ethiopian People's
Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), Meles' rebels entered
Addis Ababa after a rapid advance in 1991 that amazed locals.
Mengistu fled into exile.
Meles led the country first as transitional president and
later, after poorly contested 1995 elections, as prime minister.
"NEW GENERATION" AFRICAN LEADER
The West welcomed Africa's youngest leader enthusiastically,
grateful for his overthrow of a communist regime.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton described Meles as being
part of a "new generation" of African leaders. He was invited to
join then British Prime Minister Tony Blair's crusading
Commission for Africa.
In power, Meles scorned the personality cults common among
many revolutionaries turned leaders. There was a distinct
absence of the official portraits so widespread elsewhere in
Africa.
His austere approach mirrored his personal life. Insiders
said he spent a lot of his spare time swapping emails with
academic economists around the world.
In 2007, early copies circulated of a treatise he had found
the time to write - a work criticizing what he called the
"neo-liberal" economic model pushed on African by the West and
promoting the more interventionist model of Taiwan.
"Meles was not the typical politician. He didn't like to go
out and mingle among the population," David Shinn, former U.S.
Ambassador to Ethiopia (1996-1999) told Reuters.
"He basically had an agenda, things he was trying to
accomplish and he devoted his time in power to that text."
GROWTH AND DISSENT
At home, his administration set about trying to pull
Ethiopia out of poverty, pledging to drive growth and improve
the lives of peasant farmers.
The Horn of Africa country embarked on a mass of energy and
infrastructure projects. Meles forged close business ties with
India and Turkey as well as Asian powerhouse China.
Between 2004 and 2011, economic growth barely fell below 8
percent a year.
But Meles' record was been coloured by his crackdown on
dissent in the country with more people than Germany.
One defining event of his rule came during three days
following his party's contested election victory in 2005.
Students and activists, then gangs of street youths, went
out to protest against what they saw as a stolen vote. Meles
told the BBC he had given his security forces a simple order to
confront the trouble: "Stop the insurrection".
Hours later, images appeared around the world of dead
youths, crammed onto trolleys in the corridors of Addis Ababa's
Black Lion hospital, many of them with bullet wounds.
The authorities went on to round up almost the entire
leadership of an opposition group that had won an unprecedented
number of seats in parliament.
In 2009 came an anti-terror law, under which more than one
hundred opposition figures have been arrested. The government
said it was tackling rebel groups that have links with al Qaeda
and arch-foe Eritrea, which won independence from Ethiopia in
1993.
Behind all the political wrangling, there was also the
smouldering border conflict with Eritrea that flared into
all-out war between 1998-2000.
In later years, the balding, bespectacled Meles showed signs
of tiring of politics, repeatedly promising a retirement that
never came.
"We are making progress on the economic front, though not
necessarily according to the standard orthodox prescription," he
told Richard Dowden, Director of the Royal African Society,
during an interview in May.
"I will retire in 2015 and probably teach at the leadership
academy, maybe do some writing," he said.