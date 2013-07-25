By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, July 25 Ethiopia on Thursday signed
a $700 million agreement with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
to expand mobile phone infrastructure and introduce high-speed
4G broadband network in the capital Addis Ababa and 3G service
throughout the country.
Huawei, the world's second largest telecom equipment maker,
has been involved in developing phone and internet services in
the Horn of Africa country for several years.
Africa's rapidly expanding telecoms industry has come to
symbolize its economic growth, with subscribers across the
continent totalling almost 650 million last year, up from just
25 million in 2001, according to the World Bank.
Andualem Admassie, acting chief executive officer of
state-run Ethio Telecom, and Jony Duon, his counterpart at the
Chinese firm, signed the agreement that will double subscribers
to 56 million.
"Although our target is 40 million, now including 3G it will
56 million by 2015. That would be the capacity," said Debretsion
Gebremichael, Ethiopia's deputy prime minister and minister of
communications and technology.
The agreement is half of a $1.6 billion project split
between Huawei and ZTE, China's second-largest telecoms
equipment maker. Both firms will finance the amount. Ethiopia
will sign the other half of the agreement next week, Debretsion
said.
Ethio Telecom is the only mobile operator in the country of
more than 80 million people, one of the last remaining countries
on the continent to maintain a state monopoly in telecoms.
Although lacking much of a telecoms industry, the government
last year gave approval for private companies to provide
value-added services - all services other than standard voice
calls.
Ethiopia's ministry of communications and information
technology says it has received applications from 218 firms to
provide such services. South Africa's MTN Group, Africa's
largest mobile phone company, has already been granted a
licence.
The government has ruled out liberalising its telecom sector
saying the six billion birr ($321 million) it generates each
year is being spent on railway projects. Ethiopia plans to build
5,000 km of railway lines by 2020.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Grant McCool)