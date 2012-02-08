* Rights groups say 150 detained since 2009
* Journalists among arrested, including two Swedes
* Ethiopia denies it is cracking down on dissent
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Feb 8 Prime Minister Meles
Zenawi said on Wednesday Ethiopia could pardon politicians and
journalists arrested under a 2009 anti-terrorism law, but
dismissed opposition criticism he was using the law to clamp
down on dissent.
Rights groups say the government has used the law to crack
down on its opponents, saying 150 opposition politicians and
supporters have been detained under its provisions in the past
three years.
Zenawi rejected the complaints, telling parliament: "All
trials are transparent, all suspects are allowed access to
lawyers and some have even been freed when no evidence was found
to justify their arrests."
"But we would also consider granting clemency if culprits
admit guilt and to making mistakes," he said in response to
questions from lawmakers.
Ethiopia passed the bill after bombings in a number of towns
and subsequently branded as terrorist organisations the
secessionist Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) and Oromo
Liberation Front (OLF), the exiled Ginbot 7 movement, al Qaeda
and Somalia's al Shabaab militants.
Meles dismissed rights groups' complaints that the scope of
the anti-terrorism law was too broad, saying it was copied
"word-for-word" from those of Western countries.
"We haven't changed a word, a comma even, as those laws
emanate from countries with vast democratic experience," he
said.
JOURNALISTS CANNOT ESCAPE THE LAW
Ten journalists are among those charged under the
anti-terrorism law, including two Swedes sentenced in December
to 11 years in prison for aiding the outlawed ONLF and entering
the country illegally.
Reporter Martin Schibbye and photographer Johan Persson say
they were in Ethiopia's Ogaden province to investigate the
activities of an oil company that bought licences in Ethiopia in
2009 from Sweden's Lundin Petroleum.
Meles compared the case to that of Britain's phone-hacking
scandal, which led to the arrest of several journalists and
prompted Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. to close its best-selling
Sunday tabloid, News of the World.
"These two journalists violated Ethiopia's laws. No
journalist can escape charges if rules are broken," Meles said.
"Phone-tapping is criminal enough to have journalists stand
trial, let alone aiding a terrorist group and entering a country
illegally," he said.
Rights groups have called for their release and Sweden, the
European Union and United States have expressed concern. The two
Swedes are seeking clemency rather than lodging an appeal, in
the hope of securing a quicker release.
(Editing by David Clarke and Jon Boyle)