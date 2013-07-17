By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA, July 17
parliamentary delegation urged Ethiopia on Wednesday to release
journalists and opposition politicians jailed under an
anti-terror law, and revise the legislation that critics say is
used to stifle dissent.
Ethiopian opposition parties routinely accuse the government
of harassment and say their candidates are often intimidated in
polls. All but two of the 547 seats in the legislature are held
by the ruling party.
Critics point to a 2009 anti-terrorism law that makes anyone
caught publishing information that could induce readers to
commits acts of terrorism liable to jail terms of 10-to-20
years.
Last year, an Ethiopian court handed sentences of eight
years to life to 20 journalists and opposition figures on
charges of conspiring with rebels to topple the government.
"We note flaws in the impartiality of the judicial system,"
said Barbara Lochbihler, who led the delegation to the Horn of
Africa country.
"Therefore we also call on the Ethiopian authorities to
release all journalists, members of the opposition and others
arbitrarily detained or imprisoned for exercising their
legitimate right to freedom of expression, freedom of
association, as well as freedom of religion and belief."
Government officials were not immediately available for
comment, but they often dismiss claims that they are cracking
down on dissent. They say the law is needed to fight separatist
rebels and armed groups they say are backed by arch-foe Eritrea.
The delegation's visit came after thousands staged an
anti-government procession in June in the first large-scale
protest since a disputed 2005 election ended in street violence
that killed 200 people.
A smaller protest in the northern towns of Gonder and Dessie
followed over the weekend, and opposition officials said dozens
have since been detained ever since.
The delegation said they were denied access to a prison
where some of the journalists and politicians were being held.
"We acknowledge and recognise the highly volatile situation
of Ethiopia's immediate neighbourhood," Lochbihler said.
"However, when we look at the anti-terrorism legislation in
this country, you think (about) how this legislation is
implemented and being understood and being interpreted. This
leads to a lot of arrests."
Analysts say the opposition may have found renewed vigor
since the death last year of Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, who
was praised abroad for delivering strong economic growth but
criticized for keeping a tight grip on power for 21 years.
