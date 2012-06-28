By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, June 28 Ethiopia has signed two
deals worth $3.2 billion with Chinese and Turkish companies to
construct a railway to link the land-locked Horn of Africa
nation to Djibouti's Tadjourah port to export potash, officials
said.
Ethiopia, which has seen high economic growth over the past
five years, hopes to exploit growing business ties with China,
India and Turkey to boost its expanding economy.
Under a five-year development plan launched in 2010, the
government aims to pursue power projects and boost
infrastructure, including building several new railways.
Getachew Betru, head of the Ethiopian Railways Corporation
(ERC), said Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi will build a $1.7 billion
railway line in the northeast, part of a project that stretches
to Djibouti's third port of Tadjourah, which is under
construction.
Tadjourah, on the Red Sea, is the closest outlet for
Ethiopia's Afar region, where a number of foreign firms,
including Canada's Allana Potash Corp, a re developing
potash mines.
Allana said in February it would work with Djibouti
authorities to integrate required potash storage and handling
facilities into the new port plans.
Wednesday's deal followed a $1.5 billion agreement signed
over the weekend between ERC and China Communications
Construction Company to build a different section of the railway
line to Tadjourah port.
Yapi Merkazi is expected to complete its portion of the line
in 42 months, the foreign ministry said on its website.
This will link up with the section being built by the
Chinese firm, as well as other portions, to give Ethiopia an
alternative port access from the current route to Djibouti's
mai n outlet, and providing an outlet for potash development,
Ethiopia aims to construct 5,000 km of railway lines by 2020
and says companies from BRIC nations have shown an interest in
several projects.
The neighbouring economies are reliant on each other with
about 70 percent of all trade through the tiny Red Sea state.