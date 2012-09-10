* Journalists said to have left country on plane for Sweden
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Sept 10 Two Swedish journalists
were released by Ethiopia on Monday after being pardoned earlier
in the day by the government which had jailed them for assisting
an outlawed rebel group, a diplomatic source told Reuters.
The source said the journalists were released from prison in
the afternoon and had boarded a plane bound for Sweden.
"They have boarded the plane already, they were released a
few hours ago," the Western diplomatic source told Reuters at
Addis Ababa airport.
Other sources at the airport confirmed to Reuters that the
plane had departed with the journalists on board.
Reporter Martin Schibbye and photographer Johan Persson were
arrested in July, 2011, after entering the country from
neighbouring Somalia with fighters from the Ogaden National
Liberation Front (ONLF) rebel group.
A government source told Reuters earlier on Monday that the
two had been pardoned along with more than 1,900 other inmates,
adding that the decision was approved before the death of the
late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, who died on Aug. 20.
"These journalists submitted their petition to the late
Prime Minister before June and ... (President Girma
Woldegiorgis) arrived at a decision to grant pardon to them,"
Justice Minister Berhan Hailu told a new conference.
"Within 24 hours they have to leave the country."
Schibbye's wife Linnea said she was awaiting confirmation
from Sweden of her husband's pardon. The Swedish government has
not made any comment.
Schibbye and Persson were sentenced to 11 years in jail by
an Ethiopian court in December for helping and promoting the
ONLF. Some of Ethiopia's Western allies, including the European
Union and United States, said they were concerned over the
verdict.
The pair were acquitted of terrorism related charges after
the court found they were not involved in carrying out any
attacks.
Addis Ababa often grants mass pardons and announces the
decisions ahead of major holidays, in particular the Ethiopian
New Year which is celebrated on Sept. 11.
TENSE RELATIONS
Relations between Ethiopia and Sweden had become
increasingly strained in the two years preceding the
journalists' court case. Some diplomatic sources said the
Ethiopian government had been rankled by Sweden's perceived
backing of Ethiopia's opposition.
Ethiopia's opposition leader Birtukan Mideska, who was
convicted of treason after violence broke out following a
presidential poll in 2005 and then pardoned, was jailed again in
2008 after he had flown to Stockholm and publicly disputed Addis
Ababa's version of the pardon.
Birtukan was released in 2010, four months after
presidential elections, and is now in the United States.
Sweden has been critical of Ethiopia's human rights record.
Ethiopia has detained about 150 people, including some 10
reporters, since legislation designed to tackle the activities
of rebel groups that have links with al Qaeda and Eritrea was
passed in 2009.
In July, Addis Ababa sentenced a prominent blogger and five
other exiled journalists to between eight years to life on
charges of conspiring with rebels to topple the government.
Berhan said he was not aware of any pardon requests from
those cases.
