ADDIS ABABA Dec 27 An Ethiopian court
sentenced two Swedish journalists on Tuesday to 11 years in
prison for helping and promoting the outlawed Ogaden National
Liberation Front (ONLF) rebel group and entering the country
illegally, a judge said.
"The court has sentenced both defendants to 11 years. We
have heard both cases ... and we believe this is an appropriate
sentence," Judge Shemsu Sirgaga told the court.
Reporter Martin Schibbye and photographer Johan Persson were
arrested in July after they entered Ethiopia's Ogaden province
from Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region with a team of
ONLF fighters.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Richard Lough and David
Stamp)