By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Dec 30 Ethiopia accused
international rights groups of double-standards on Friday,
citing their criticism of its treatment of two Swedish
journalists who were jailed this week for aiding rebels and
entering the country illegally.
Martin Schibbye and Johan Persson were sentenced to 11 years
in prison on Tuesday for aiding and promoting the outlawed
Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF).
The ruling sparked swift condemnation from rights groups
like Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Committee
to Protect Journalists (CPJ). All have called for the immediate
release of both journalists.
"The claim that accountability is proper and natural in
America or Europe but wrong, even unlawful, in the developing
world is a classic case of the double standards for which these
advocacy and human rights organizations have become notorious,"
the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"They frequently and indeed almost consistently claim that
journalists (particularly Western journalists) should be immune
to any consequences for illegal activities and violations as
long as they are committed in Africa," it added.
The Swedes were acquitted in November on charges of
participating in terrorist acts. They admitted to crossing the
border without a permit.
Both Persson and Schibbye deny supporting the rebels, saying
they were in the region to investigate activities of an oil
explorer which in 2009 bought licenses in Ethiopia from Lundin
Petroleum.
Sweden's Foreign Minister Carl Bildt was a board member of
Lundin Oil and its successor Lundin Petroleum between 2000 and
2006.
The pair's lawyer told Reuters they were scheduled to
discuss appealing the verdict this week, but diplomats in the
country say Ethiopia faces a dilemma over granting clemency
having charged a number of local journalists on similar
terror-linked charges.
According to CPJ the east African country has the highest
number of exiled journalists in the world.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Matthew Jones)