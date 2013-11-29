(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA Nov 28 Ethiopia's state-run Ethio
Telecom said on Thursday it had picked Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, the world's second largest telecom equipment
maker, to roll out a high-speed 4G network across the capital
Addis Ababa.
The introduction of the service is part of a $1.6 billion
deal signed in July and August between the Ethiopian firm,
Huawei and ZTE Corp., China's second-biggest
telecoms equipment maker, to expand mobile phone infrastructure
throughout the Horn of Africa country.
"In terms of allocation, Huawei will be responsible for the
expansion of 4G in Addis Ababa, including other mobile services
- the 2G, 3G, IP and the like," Abdurahim Ahmed, Ethio Telecom's
head of communications, told Reuters.
Abdurahim said the allocation plan was finalised on
Wednesday.
"It is expected to benefit more than 400,000 subscribers.
Within an eight-month period, the expansion project of Addis
Ababa, including 4G, will be completed."
The deal, signed by ZTE in August and Huawei a month before,
will enable Ethiopia to double subscribers to more than 50
million by 2015 and expand 3G service throughout the country.
Both firms will split their work along 13 expansion areas.
The contract was awarded under a long-term loan package to
be paid over a 13-year period with an interest rate of "less
than 1 percent", Abdurahim said.
Africa's rapidly expanding telecoms industry has come to
symbolise its economic growth, with subscribers across the
continent totalling almost 650 million last year, up from just
25 million in 2001, according to the World Bank.
Ethio Telecom is the only mobile operator in the country of
more than 80 million people, among the last remaining countries
on the continent to maintain a state monopoly in telecoms.
The government has ruled out liberalising its telecoms
sector, saying the 6 billion birr ($321 million) it generates
each year is being spent on railway projects. Ethiopia plans to
build 5,000 km of railway lines by 2020.
