By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Oct 4 Ethiopia aims to triple its
number of foreign visitors to more than 2.5 million by 2020,
making tourism a pillar of one of Africa's fastest-growing
economies.
Buoyed by huge spending on infrastructure and an expansion
of its services and agricultural sectors, Addis Ababa expects
annual economic growth of around 11 percent for the next five
years.
Though lacking the palm-fringed beaches and safari trails of
neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania, the Horn of Africa country
boasts magnificent terrain and a fascinating imperial past.
Visitor numbers have risen at least 10 percent a year for
the past decade, albeit from a very low base. More than 750,000
tourists came during fiscal year 2014/2015, generating $2.9
billion for the economy, said Culture and Tourism Minister Amin
Abdulkadir.
"There is a lot of demand in terms of bookings and
investment plans. Our target is to receive more than 2.5 million
in five years time," he told Reuters in an interview.
"This sector will generate foreign direct investment and
foreign currency and create job opportunities, as well as
contribute to image-building."
Hilton Worldwide Holdings signed a management deal
on Wednesday to open its first hotel in Ethiopia in more than
four decades, while sub-Saharan Africa's first Marriott-branded
serviced apartments have also been unveiled in the capital.
Sheraton, Radisson and Golden Tulip are among a handful of
global groups already operating, and U.S. chain Best Western
International Inc, France's AccorHotels and Ramada say they are
also working on new projects.
Ethiopia's target for 2020 looks modest, however, in
comparison to that of Egypt, where 9.9 million tourists visited
last year.
"We are a peaceful and stable country. Plus, we have the
right policies and strategies," said Amin. "It will not be long
before we reach the levels of our neighbours."
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark
Trevelyan)