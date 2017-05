ADDIS ABABA Oct 9 Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn declared a state of emergency on Sunday after weeks of protests that have resulted in deaths and damage to mostly foreign-owned factories and flower farms.

"A state of emergency has been declared because the situation posed a threat against the people of the country," Hailemariam said on state-run television. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by George Obulutsa and John Stonestreet)