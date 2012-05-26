ADDIS ABABA May 26 Ethiopian authorities
briefly detained a journalist for Voice of America (VOA) and his
translator as he covered a dispute between Muslims and the
government in the capital Addis Ababa, the U.S. broadcaster said
on Saturday.
Peter Heinlein and translator Simegineh Yekoye were arrested
after leaving a meeting about the dispute at a mosque on Friday
afternoon and released without charge the following morning, VOA
said.
"We were interrogated by a police officer who told us that
we had engaged in illegal reporting. They say that this is a
problem area that we had gone into, and that reporters had no
business going in there," Heinlein was quoted as saying in an
online VOA report.
The pair were released after a U.S. embassy official visited
the prison where they were being held, VOA said.
Ethiopian government spokesman Shimeles Kemal told Reuters
Heinlein was arrested after failing to identify himself to
police and officials.
Groups of Muslims have been holding protests in Ethiopia
accusing the government of interfering in religious affairs by
promoting an Islamic movement that opposes ultra-conservative
ideology and rejects violence.
Prime Minister Meles Zenawi has said he is concerned about
signs of growing "extremism" in the country.
Media watchdogs have accused Addis Ababa of using national
security as an excuse to crack down on its press - a charge the
government dismisses.
Critics point to a 2009 law under which anyone convicted of
publishing information that could induce readers to commit acts
of terrorism could be jailed for up to 20 years.
More than 10 journalists have been charged under the law,
according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Earlier this year, two Swedish journalists were sentenced to
11 years in jail for entering the country illegally and aiding a
rebel group. The two have sought clemency rather than appeal,
which they hope will lead to a quicker release.
(Reporting by Kumerra Gemechu; Additional reporting by George
Obulutsa in Nairobi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)