NAIROBI, March 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Beekeeper
Ayenalem Ketema is the proud owner of three hives which have
produced enough honey for the young Ethiopian to build a house
equipped with solar panels and buy some farm animals with the
proceeds.
Ketema, who lives in Jimma in southwestern Ethiopia, left
school when she was 17 and has kept bees for four years.
"I have benefited a lot from using a modern beehive," said
the young farmer, now 22. She belongs to the Boter Boro
Cooperative, whose members run 50 beehives between them.
With the profit from the 60 kg (132 lb) of honey she
harvests each season, Ketema has purchased a dairy cow, three
sheep and six goats, and installed a solar system in her home.
Now she has bigger ambitions.
"I plan to open up a wholesale honey shop where I can sell
high-quality honey in large quantities in a bigger market," she
said.
Ketema benefited from a project led by the International
Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), which launched
a fresh programme this month to provide work for around 12,500
young Ethiopians in beekeeping and silkworm farming.
Nairobi-based ICIPE and the MasterCard Foundation plan to
invest $10.35 million in the five-year project, which will
support out-of-school and unemployed young people aged between
18 and 24 with starter equipment and training.
The Young Entrepreneurs in Silk and Honey initiative will
involve an additional 25,000 people in the value chain - from
harvesting to processing, packaging and marketing of the two
sets of products.
HONEY POTENTIAL
Ethiopia is Africa's leading honey and beeswax producer, but
honey production is largely traditional and only reaches around
10 percent of the country's potential, experts say.
The Horn of Africa nation produces dozens of honey varieties
that could be of interest for the export market, said ICIPE
Director General Segenet Kelemu, an Ethiopian who is a laureate
of the L'Oréal-UNESCO "For Women in Science" award.
"The project will help to ensure food security, promote more
tree-planting than tree-cutting, and encourage agro-forestry
programmes to flourish," said Kelemu.
Bees pollinate a wide range of crops and plants, playing a
key role in the provision of food and nutrition. They also
pollinate forage plants, indirectly supporting milk and meat
production.
"Without bees and other related insect pollinators, our
lives would be negatively impacted. This work will be generating
great incentives to take care of bees and their well-being,"
Kelemu said.
With the amount of annual global food production dependent
on pollinators estimated at between $235 billion and $577
billion, bees must be included in plans to feed the world's
growing population, she added.
Bees require flowering trees and vegetation from which they
can secure high-quality pollen and nectar all year round. This
means the young Ethiopian beekeepers will have to conserve trees
and plant more of them, while reducing the use of pesticides
that harm bees, Kelemu said.
HIGH-TECH HIVES
Alemayehu Konde Koira, senior manager of the youth
livelihoods programme at the MasterCard Foundation in Toronto,
said the modern hives that will be used in the Ethiopia project
can produce 20 kg of high-quality organic honey each season,
compared with traditional beehives which yield 6 to 8 kg of
low-quality honey.
The modern hives are more productive because they are a good
size and well-ventilated, compared with the cramped hives many
use, which are made of reeds and cow dung and hung up in trees.
"Technologically superior hives could transform the honey
industry in Ethiopia," Koira said.
The project is also fostering silk production because demand
for raw silk has increased around the world, he added. Ethiopia
anticipates that demand for its silk yarn will grow 5 percent
per year.
ICIPE provides technical training and know-how in silkworm
rearing, cocoon production and silk post-harvest techniques, as
well as supplying silkworm eggs.
The MasterCard Foundation said the project would improve
access to regional, national and international markets for young
entrepreneurs. They will also be offered financial services so
they can grow their businesses.
"When travelling through Ethiopia, the countryside is dotted
with farmers trying to sell their honey by the roadside or in
villages for brewing a local beer called tej. What's urgently
needed is an expansion of market opportunities for honey and
silk farmers," said Koira.
Centres will be set up to provide training and ensure young
entrepreneurs can not only process their honey, beeswax, royal
jelly and bee venom, but also tap into new markets.
BUZZ AROUND WOMEN
The project will apply lessons from earlier projects
supported by the Swiss Biovision Foundation for Ecological
Development and the International Fund for Agricultural
Development in Ethiopia, Kenya and elsewhere in Africa.
One key discovery has been the transformative power of new
technologies. In the past, few women became beekeepers because
traditional hives are usually placed high up in trees. But
modern hives set on the ground make it far easier for them.
Forty percent of the new project's participants will be
young women. ICIPE's Kelemu said both beekeeping and silk
farming require only small amounts of capital and land - most of
which is owned by men in Ethiopia.
The project will also attempt to break down barriers to
women's participation in the two industries.
"Provided with the right tools, such as a modern beehive,
young women can benefit from activities traditionally considered
a man's domain," said Koira.
