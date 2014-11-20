ANTWERP, Belgium Nov 20 The outbreak of Ebola
in West Africa is costing Ethiopian Airlines $8
million a month in lost revenue, as the disease is putting
travellers off the entire continent, the airline's chief
executive said on Thursday.
"For us, the Ebola effect is stronger than any slowdown in
the global economy," Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Africa's
largest carrier, told Reuters on the sidelines of the CAPA World
Aviation Summit.
The outbreak in West Africa is especially affecting demand
for travellers from Asia, he said. Emirates has also said demand
from Asia has been hurt by the outbreak.
"I hope that in the coming few months things will go back to
normal," Gebremariam said.
The fast-growing airline is also evaluating Boeing's
777x, the Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 as it seeks to
expand its fleet, with a decision on an order to come next year,
he added.
"We are evaluating the 777x and we will add more 787-900s,"
he said, adding he would also look at buying more A350s.
He said the number to be ordered was under review, but
highlighted plans to double its fleet to 150 aircraft by 2025.
Ethiopian in September announced an order for 20 737 Max
planes. It also has 10 A350 on order and is awaiting delivery of
3 787s in early 2015.
